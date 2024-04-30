Beth Paretta Taking on a New Racing Challenge in ABB Formula E Series

Penske Entertainment

Veteran automobile industry leader and motorsports team owner Beth Paretta is taking on a new challenge in the ABB FIA Formula E Series.

Paretta will join Formula E as its' new vice president of Sporting, effective May 1. Paretta continues to lead the women-centric Paretta Autosport team, which is maybe best known for fielding a team in the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

She has also served in executive roles at major OEMs including Volkswagen Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis). Paretta is co-founder of the Women in Motorsports North America along with Lyn St. James and is on the Board of Directors of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

At Formula E, Paretta will oversee all sporting and championship activities within the series, driving key stakeholder relationships and cultivating new business opportunities. She'll also work with the FIA, existing teams, manufacturers while attracting new participants to the series’ ecosystem.

"I am thrilled to join Formula E, a pioneer at the forefront of motorsport innovation and sustainability," Paretta said. "This role presents an exciting opportunity to influence the future of electric racing and extend the series' impact on global EV development and sustainable practices. I am particularly excited to continue my advocacy for gender diversity within the industry under Formula E’s progressive platform."

"Beth’s extensive background in motorsport management and her commitment to innovation and inclusivity are invaluable assets for Formula E," said Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E. "As we advance into a new era with our GEN3 Evo cars and look towards the GEN4, Beth's leadership will be pivotal in steering our sporting operations to new heights and enhancing our global fan engagement."