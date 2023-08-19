Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ preseason loss to Giants

The Carolina Panthers may have dropped their second straight preseason contest to a New York squad on Friday night, but at least they kept the scorekeepers busy this time around. So, can we say the same about the graders over at Pro Football Focus?

Here are this week’s best and worst PFF marks for the Panthers:

Best of the offense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR Gary Jennings: 83.0

2. RB Raheem Blackshear: 82.6

3. WR Shi Smith: 76.3

4. QB Matt Corral: 75.5

5. TE Ian Thomas: 73.0

The two guys who scored Carolina’s two touchdowns are the top two on the list. Imagine that.

Jennings reeled in a 20-yard reception in the end zone from quarterback Luke Walton Jake Luton while Blackshear led with a game-high 31 rushing yards and a 1-yard visit to the end zone.

Worst of the offense

Michael Karas-The Record

28. WR Jonathan Mingo: 51.4

29. QB Bryce Young: 49.4

30. C Justin McCray: 48.8

31. RB Spencer Brown: 46.4

32. TE Tommy Tremble: 44.7

After finishing with the sixth-lowest grade last week, Young dives into the bottom five. He completed three of his six passes for 35 yards.

Best of the defense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

1. S Vonn Bell: 86.8

2. LB Ace Eley: 86.7

3. S Jammie Robinson: 80.3

4. DB Jeremy Chinn: 79.7

5. DT Marquan McCall: 79.2

Headlined by his crushing hit on Giants tight end Darren Waller, Bell leads the pack. He also earned an 80.6 grade in tackling and in coverage.

Worst of the defense

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

30. LB DJ Johnson: 49.7

31. LB Frankie Luvu: 44.7

32. CB Mark Milton: 43.2

33. LB Amaré Barno: 42.0

34. S Josh Thomas: 40.4

Barno followed up an impressive preseason opener with a bit of a stinker by PFF’s standards. The speedy pass rusher was charged with a missed tackle and a 9-yard reception.

[lawrence-related id=679269,679293,679262]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire