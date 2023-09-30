Advertisement

Best social media highlights and reactions to Penn State’s win at Northwestern

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

If you didn’t watch Penn State’s road game at Northwestern and only caught the final score, you have no idea just how close this game really was. Penn State did not take a lead on Northwestern until midway through the third quarter. But once they took a lead, Penn State never looked back as Northwestern fell farther and farther back in the rearview mirror.

Penn State’s road win stirred up plenty fo reactions on social media throughout the afternoon as Penn State had to overcome a sleepy start to the game. And fans had plenty to say early on and after tying the game shortly before halftime. But the comments continued to fly as Penn State was putting the finishing touches on a 41-13 win on Saturday afternoon.

Check out some of these highlights and reactions from social media during and after Penn State’s road victory.

Northwestern couldn't catch Penn State special teams sleeping

Talk about making adjustments at halftime!

Check out some of these defensive highlights

Celebrating the win

Having fun with the coach after the win

The James Franklin critics still came out in full force

When it all comes together, watch out!

Sean Clifford sighting!

Everywhere Penn State goes can feel like home

Penn State photographer takes a hit like a champ

Joe Hermitt is a longtime Penn State sports photographer, and he got a little TV time after this collision with Dante Cephas.

