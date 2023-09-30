Best social media highlights and reactions to Penn State’s win at Northwestern

If you didn’t watch Penn State’s road game at Northwestern and only caught the final score, you have no idea just how close this game really was. Penn State did not take a lead on Northwestern until midway through the third quarter. But once they took a lead, Penn State never looked back as Northwestern fell farther and farther back in the rearview mirror.

Penn State’s road win stirred up plenty fo reactions on social media throughout the afternoon as Penn State had to overcome a sleepy start to the game. And fans had plenty to say early on and after tying the game shortly before halftime. But the comments continued to fly as Penn State was putting the finishing touches on a 41-13 win on Saturday afternoon.

Check out some of these highlights and reactions from social media during and after Penn State’s road victory.

Northwestern couldn't catch Penn State special teams sleeping

Talk about making adjustments at halftime!

No. 6 Penn State stays perfect. 💯 The Nittany Lions scored 38 of the final 41 points. pic.twitter.com/XHFWLe2S4T — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 30, 2023

Check out some of these defensive highlights

Celebrating the win

Having fun with the coach after the win

✅ Bunny ears

✅ Wet willies@PennStateFball players had some fun with @coachjfranklin during his postgame interview. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ODsobZ8T4M — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 30, 2023

The James Franklin critics still came out in full force

the fact that James Franklin has to run up the score on Northwestern to inflate his overly large ego is wild — Caitlin Clark Enthusiast (@realwrodney) September 30, 2023

When it all comes together, watch out!

Penn state might be that team defense is nasty if Allar improves some accuracy they might be dangerous — Kane silverburgh (@SilverburghKane) September 30, 2023

Everywhere Penn State goes can feel like home

500+ miles from Happy Valley but #NittanyNation always makes it feel like home 🦁🤍 pic.twitter.com/mxOlmnWPeZ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 30, 2023

Penn State photographer takes a hit like a champ

Joe Hermitt is a longtime Penn State sports photographer, and he got a little TV time after this collision with Dante Cephas.

