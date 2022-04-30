The best players who didn’t get picked in the 2022 NFL draft
Every year, players fall through the cracks of the NFL draft, and still find a way to make an impact once they find a landing spot as undrafted free agents.
This year’s group is sure to be no exception, as plenty of talented prospects didn’t hear their names called across all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.
Here are the best players who weren’t selected in this year’s draft:
Nevada QB Carson Strong
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn S Smoke Monday
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Clemson WR Justyn Ross
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin LB Jojo Domann
Syndication: HawkCentral
Alabama CB Josh Jobe
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Arizona State OL Dohnovan West
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Alabama EDGE Christopher Allen
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
TCU OT Obinna Eze
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Baylor RB Abram Smith
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Kentucky OT Dare Rosenthal
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oregon S Verone McKinley Jr.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin Jr.
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson CB Mario Goodrich
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
East Carolina CB JaQuan McMillian
(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Oklahoma State RB Jaylen Warren
Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
SMU WR Reggie Roberson Jr.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa RB Tyler Goodson
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
