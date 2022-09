Best images of Bubba Wallace’s surge to victory in NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400

Associated Press

Perhaps the strangest part of Kyle Busch’s present contract situation, which remains very much up in the air heading into Kansas Speedway, may not be the fact that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion doesn’t have a ride for next season. Busch is eight points to the good side of the cut line heading into Sunday's second race in the round of 16, despite blowing his engine with 22 laps remaining in last week's opener at Darlington. Doesn't it seem awkward to Busch to be running for a title for a team poised to let him go?