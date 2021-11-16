Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

After a week full of one-sided games and some crazy upsets, we’re headed into the final stretch of the regular season of the 2021 fantasy football season.

If you’re looking for a player or two to help save your team due to bye weeks (Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams) or injuries, or just to improve your roster in the last few weeks, we will scan the waiver wire. We will consider guys who are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 11 of the NFL campaign.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots (29.1%)

If you’re looking for the perfect bye week or injury fill-in, look no further than New England’s backfield. Stevenson introduced himself to the NFL last week, as he took over the lead role with Damien Harris dealing with a concussion. His performance netted him 27.4 fantasy points and made him one of the week’s top backs.

This week, the Patriots are set to play the Falcons on Thursday, and Harris hasn’t returned to practice yet. Atlanta is giving up 28.9 points to opposing running backs this season and has given up 36.5 in their last two games.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots (3.1%)

Bourne is the 32nd-ranked wide receiver in terms of fantasy this season, yet he’s only rostered in 3.1% of leagues. That number will shoot up after a very solid performance against Cleveland that saw him produce 24.1 points.

He’s beginning to find his role in New England’s offense, as he’s received at least four targets in six of their 10 games and has been getting involved in the running game as well.

As previously mentioned, the Patriots are playing the Falcons on Thursday night. Atlanta is giving up 37.5 points to wide receivers, but that number is really skewed by a terrible performance from Carolina who scored just 10.7. In the last two weeks, against New Orleans and Dallas, they’ve given up an average of 45.7 to wideouts.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings (38.3%)

Surprisingly, Minnesota’s tight end has come on lately to be the 11th-ranked player at his position. He’s averaging 9.8 points per week and has been even better the last four, averaging 11.6.

In Week 11, Conklin’s Vikings will play the Packers who are giving up 13.8 points per game to tight ends and 18.2 in the last two weeks.

With how shallow the tight end pool is this year, Conklin is absolutely deserving of an add.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins (36%)

This play is more about the defense than it is about the quarterback. Tagovailoa hasn’t been great this season. He’s the 29th-ranked quarterback who’s missed essentially five full games.

In Week 11, the Dolphins play the New York Jets who are allowing 20.6 points to quarterbacks this season and 26.4 in their last five games.

Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense don’t necessarily inpsire a lot of hope to their fans, but, this week, they could do something to make the quarterback a viable fill-in option.

Titans, D/ST (45.5%)

As the 10th-ranked defense, the Titans should be getting started most weeks, but, as we know, defenses are getting streamed more and more, especially at this point in the year.

Tennessee is averaging 6.1 fantasy points per contest and 11.8 in their last four. In Week 11, they play the Houston Texans who have been one of the worst offenses in the league. Opposing defenses are putting up a league-high 9.1 points per game against David Culley’s team.

Ride with the Titans this weekend.

