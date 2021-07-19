Best battles, passes for lead from the ‘Magic Mile’
Relive some of the best on-track action from Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as drivers, including Penske teammates, battle for the lead.
Surprise! Aric Almirola's playoff-bound after his upset win Sunday at New Hampshire. Check out who are the other winners and losers from the "Magic Mile."
Where did everyone finish behind winner Aric Almirola in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
It was bound to happen. After several close encounters, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen finally collided on track – with enormous consequences. It not just rekindled a championship that was drifting towards Red Bull but set it ablaze. Hamilton left Silverstone with a record-breaking eighth victory at the track and renewed vigour. Verstappen left in an ambulance and with his 33-point lead cut to single figures. This first-lap crash was an incident that has changed 2021’s title fight for good. C
After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.
Here is what competitors had to say after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
Title rival Max Verstappen accused him of being dangerous, disrespectful and unsportsmanlike following their clash at the British Grand Prix.
Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.
The Hollywood star made a triumphant return as fans attended the first PPV event in 17 months
It pays to play well in major championships.
Collin Morikawa collected the biggest winner's check of his young career Sunday at Royal St. George's.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
Slow play issues? Never been a problem for Kevin Kisner, long known as one of the quickest players on the PGA Tour.
Runner-up Jordan Spieth was left to contemplate what might have been after a "couple of really dumb mistakes" thwarted his chances of a second British Open title.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller details NASCAR's reason to call the race early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway due to darkness.
The USA was back to being a physical and dominating defense, at least for 20 minutes.
Holiday created, assisted, or scored 67 points in Game 5.
LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and singer Adele are a couple, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Windhorst made the claim on […] The post Adele is reportedly dating Lebron James’ agent Rich Paul appeared first on TheGrio.
Aric Almirola carried the weight of a winless season while chasing a playoff berth that seemed implausible for a driver buried deep in the standings on a Stewart-Haas Racing program that had yet to take a checkered flag. With darkness falling at New Hampshire, Almirola saw his season suddenly come into focus. Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, a vital boost for SHR, Ford and another shakeup of the NASCAR playoff picture.
