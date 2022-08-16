Bengals UDFA sleeper Ben Brown sent to IR

The Cincinnati Bengals had something of a potential sleeper hit on their hands with former Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this year.

But that idea pauses for at least one season with the team announcing Monday that Brown will head to injured reserve with an arm injury.

At the time Brown signed, most analysts agreed he would have been drafted were it not for his injury history. That idea only got another boost during Week 1 of the preseason when he looked solid while others ahead of him on the depth chart (Trey Hill, Lamont Gaillard) struggled.

Brown will likely get another shot next season, though in the immediate future, the Bengals will want to see more from their other backup centers soon.

