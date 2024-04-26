Bengals reveal plan for first-round pick Amarius Mims

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to put 18th overall pick Amarius Mims through the paces as a rookie.

Mims, a consensus top offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL draft, won’t necessarily have to start as a rookie with Orlando Brown Jr. manning left tackle and Trent Brown stepping in on the right edge.

But he will have to learn from both, it seems.

Speaking with reporters after the Bengals made the pick, head coach Zac Taylor said that Mims will work both sides as a rookie, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

That certainly makes sense, given the size similarities shared by the trio. The Bengals have a type they prefer and Mims’s getting to learn from two very different-styled players who share that similar frame can go a long way toward helping him succeed after he only started eight games at Georgia.

Otherwise, Taylor and Co. were adamant that the ability to bring Brown in made the pick possible — and that they would agree they landed a rare prospect at No. 18.

