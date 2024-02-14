Bengals release AJ McCarron

Quarterback AJ McCarron's second stint with the Bengals has come to an end.

The Bengals announced that they have released McCarron on Wednesday. The 2014 fifth-round pick returned to the practice squad in Cincinnati in September and spent the last month of the regular season on the active roster.

McCarron appeared in two games in relief of Jake Browning and went 4-of-5 for 19 yards. McCarron started three games for the Bengals during the 2015 season and remained with them through 2017. He then moved on to stints with the Raiders, Texans and Falcons and made his only other regular season start for Houston in 2019.

Browning is set for exclusive rights free agency, so the Bengals just have to tender him a contract to ensure his return behind Joe Burrow for the 2024 season.