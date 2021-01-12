Bengals QB Joe Burrow provides update on injury return timeline

Chris Roling
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow plans to get back to throwing the football in February and classified his knee as at about 15 percent during an interview Tuesday.

Burrow said he’s been doing bodyweight squats while detailing the estimated percentage he’d put on his reconstructed knee, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. He also said the timetable to start throwing is mid-February, which would plant him at around Week 12 post-surgery, per Baby.

When it comes to the preseason though, Burrow made it clear that it’s probably a no-go. That would be pushing it on an already-accelerated timetable that has it looking like a nine-month injury, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.:

The interview came on the heels of Burrow giving one on national television Monday night during the title game between Ohio State and Alabama. There, he had also hinted he was ahead of schedule and will be ready for Week 1.

