Bengals QB Joe Burrow provides update on injury return timeline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow plans to get back to throwing the football in February and classified his knee as at about 15 percent during an interview Tuesday.

Burrow said he’s been doing bodyweight squats while detailing the estimated percentage he’d put on his reconstructed knee, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. He also said the timetable to start throwing is mid-February, which would plant him at around Week 12 post-surgery, per Baby.

When it comes to the preseason though, Burrow made it clear that it’s probably a no-go. That would be pushing it on an already-accelerated timetable that has it looking like a nine-month injury, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.:

Joe Burrow on his knee and rehab: Week 1 is the target. No preseason, would use practices to create comfort. Is 9-12 month injury and all signs have him on that nine-month timeline which would be back for the opener. He sounds laser-focused on that endgame. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 12, 2021

The interview came on the heels of Burrow giving one on national television Monday night during the title game between Ohio State and Alabama. There, he had also hinted he was ahead of schedule and will be ready for Week 1.

