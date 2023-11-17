Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured for rest of season, should team worry about his injury history?
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be out for the remainder of the NFL season after sustaining a wrist injury in a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz discusses what's next for the Bengals and Bengals fans. Should they be worried about future injuries for the highest paid quarterback in the league after missing significant time this summer as well as in his rookie season?