Bengals legends love idea of throwback helmet for new jerseys

Two Cincinnati Bengals legends are on board with the idea of throwback uniforms for the team on the current players.

Anthony Muñoz and Ken Anderson recently took to social media to comment on a custom design that mocked-up a third Bengals alternate helmet to go with throwback uniforms.

The idea stems from the revelation that the NFL has changed the alternate helmet rules once again, this time permitting the use of a third helmet design.

If the Bengals were going to use a third helmet design in 2025, they needed to notify the NFL by May 1. So far, no word on that.

For now, Bengals fans will just need to settle for two legends certainly liking the idea:

Heck yea — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) May 4, 2024

