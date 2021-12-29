Bengals hosted tryouts and visits with 3 players before Week 17 vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have an eye on free agents ahead of their Week 17 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bengals hosted tight ends Scotty Washington and Cole Hikutini on a tryout basis. The team also visited with tight end Matt Bushman.

The Bengals ended up signing Washington to the practice squad. For those wondering, that’s the same Washington who signed with the team as a college free agent in 2020 as a wideout. He’s moved to tight end since after working last year on the practice squad before getting let go at final cuts this year.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals shifted wideout Auden Tate to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Besides general depth, the sniffing around Washington’s position likey has to do with depth on special teams, too.

