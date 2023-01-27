Bengals at Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for AFC championship

It will be a rematch of last season's AFC championship game when Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals travel to Kansas City for a matchup against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Can Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins carry the Bengals to a second straight conference title? Or will Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. return to the Super Bowl after a one-year absence? The bout pits longtime head coach Andy Reid against the Bengals' Zac Taylor. The game will kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game:

Bengals at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-1.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-120); Bengals (+100)

Over/under: 48

More odds, injury info for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24

So much of what happens is going to hinge on Mahomes' right ankle. But the medical staff will do whatever it can for pain tolerance and I fully expect Reid and Eric Bieniemy to come up with a plan – be it quick passes or pre-snap movement and misdirection – to mitigate Mahomes’ mobility issues. The Bengals are rolling and have a track record of success against the Chiefs, but with Kansas City getting points at home and an underrated weapon in Isiah Pacheco poised for a big day, I’m on the Chiefs.

Safid Deen: Bengals 33, Chiefs 27

Cincinnati jumps on Kansas City early, as Burrow and the Bengals advance to their second straight Super Bowl, while Mahomes puts up a good fight despite his injured ankle but the Chiefs’ comeback falls short.

Richard Morin: Bengals 30, Chiefs 27

Mahomes is limited and the Bengals need to come up with a game plan to counter how the Chiefs' approach to keeping their quarterback as effective as possible given the ankle ailment. I think Cincinnati gets a winning field goal in overtime.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 30, Bengals 26

Nate Davis: Bengals 27 , Chiefs 24

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 28, Bengals 24

