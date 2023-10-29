Bengals' Burrow, Taylor complimentary of 49ers QB Purdy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy will take the field on Sunday in the 49ers' Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium with the respect of two key figures on the opposing sideline.

In speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow praised Purdy for his performance on the field and his attitude as an NFL underdog after being selected by the 49ers with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft.

"He's fun to watch," Burrow said. "He makes a lot of plays, he's accurate with the football, you can tell he studies and he knows where he's supposed to go with it. He's playing really well, he's fun to watch.

"He’s gone about it the right way. What I always watch is body language on the field, and he’s very calm, cool and collected in a lot of situations. That’s cool to see from a guy that young playing, last pick in the draft, thrown into the fire really early and is playing really well for them."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters he studied Purdy before last year's draft but not extensively and believes the second-year quarterback has done well running coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

"He's done a great job. Really has done a really good job," Taylor shared. "Again, you talk about intent, he understands the intent. He does a great job throwing with anticipation, he's got a high level of toughness, you can see that as well.

"So again just trying to understand what they're trying to get out of certain plays they got, keeping them on schedule. He made some plays with his feet the other day against Minnesota, that was critical. Just seeing him throw the ball down the field with anticipation, trusting his guys to be in the windows. He's done a really good job executing that system and proving he's a really good player in this league."

Purdy was in the NFL's concussion protocol for most of the week, but cleared the final hurdle on Saturday and officially will start for San Francisco under center on Sunday.

Fresh off back-to-back losses, Purdy and the 49ers will look to get back on track with a win against Burrow, Taylor and the Bengals at home.

Tune into "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area at 12:25 p.m. before the Week 8 matchup at Levi's.

