Bengals get a break vs. Steelers with T.J. Watt ruled out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
Bengals get a break vs. Steelers with T.J. Watt ruled out
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Things just got a lot easier for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt was one of the biggest names on the final injury report ahead of the game. He was expected to be a game-time decision against a Bengals offensive line that will be forced to start second-round rookie Jackson Carman at guard.

But Saturday, the Steelers surprised pretty much everybody by downgrading Watt to an “out” status.

That’s a huge net gain for the Bengals considering Watt has wreaked havoc on the league since joining it and already had three sacks this year. A Bengals offensive line still trying to improve and now forced to break in a new name this early in the season gets a bit of an easier task as a result.

We’ll have to see if Zac Taylor will draw up a more aggressive game plan for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and others after taking heat last week. But this opens the door for that plan to be all the more effective.

List

Bengals vs. Steelers preview: 7 things to know about AFC North showdown

Recommended Stories