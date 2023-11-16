Bengals activate Charlie Jones from IR, elevate Shedrick Jackson

The Bengals activated receiver Charlie Jones from injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

The Bengals also elevated receiver Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Jones went on injured resreve Sept. 29 with a thumb injury. He was designated to for return Nov. 8, clearing him to practice.

In three games this season, the rookie has averaged 18.8 yards on eight punt returns with a touchdown. He also has one catch for 6 yards.

He is a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals.

Jackson made his NFL debut last week and made a tackle on three special teams snaps.