Ben Sadler: Morecambe chief executive to leave to join Walsall after end of season

Morecambe chief executive Ben Sadler will leave his position at the end of the season to join fellow League Two side Walsall as their new CEO.

Sadler took over as the Shrimps's chief in June 2022 having previously acted as the club's general manager.

Prior to joining Morecambe, Sadler spent four years with Harrogate Town.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to lead Morecambe Football Club over the past three years," he told Morecambe's owebsite.

"The highlights have been extremely rewarding. The challenges we have faced, as a group, have also been significant, but we have overcome them through strong teamwork, striving to continually improve, and most importantly - always believing we can."

Sadler's exit from Morecambe comes after the club were deducted three points by the English Football League for failing to adhere to an agreed decision imposed in August 2023 after the club failed to pay players on time.

Owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring put Morecambe up for sale in September 2022 and stepped down from the board, but the club is yet to be sold.

Captain Farrend Rawson called on Whittingham to sell the club after their points deduction earlier this week.