Ben Roethlisberger reaches a weird point in his recovery, as he trims his beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing like his old self is good for all of us. Not for football reasons. Because his mountain man beard is gone.

Roethlisberger, who underwent elbow surgery last season after playing in only two games, promised he wouldn’t shave until he was throwing normal passes again. Most recent pictures of him looked like he was from the ice age.

Well, the beard has been trimmed, which apparently means he’s healthy. You won’t find a stranger development in an athlete’s recovery.

Ben Roethlisberger is throwing again

The Steelers tweeted out the video of Roethlisberger’s promise, then him throwing, then him getting a trim.

The video came from Roethlisberger’s Twitter page, in which he said, “Feels good to be back out there with my guys!” and tagged receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer and running back James Conner.

The video isn’t going to reveal too much about his recovery, but apparently he feels he’s back. At least enough to cut down the beard.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is throwing again. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Ben’s beard is gone

Roethlisberger’s recovery is obviously a big deal for the Steelers. The offense suffered without him, and Pittsburgh didn’t do much to address the backup positions.

Roethlisberger, whose surgery was to have three tendons reattached in his right throwing elbow, is 38 years old. And the Steelers have no real backup plan if he doesn’t come back like his old self. On the Steelers’ website, there was a simple headline on Monday: “Ben is throwing again.”

We’ll find out at some point how Roethlisberger’s arm looks. At least we can see his face again.

