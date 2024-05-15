Ben Roberts transfer: Michigan State football commit's stats, 247 ranking, more to know

Michigan State football made a big splash in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Spartans added a commitment from former Oregon defensive tackle Ben "Big Worm" Roberts, who announced his commitment to MSU on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He will have three years of eligibility left as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Roberts ― listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds ― played in the Oregon spring game before entering the portal. He was expected to play a bigger role for the Ducks this season after appearing in five games, including the Fiesta Bowl, to maintain his redshirt year. He blocked an extra point in a win against Colorado on Sept. 23 and finished with two tackles for the Ducks last season. As a freshman, he played 48 snaps on defense and made three tackles.

Here's what you need to know about the latest addition of Jonathan Smith's first team in East Lansing:

Ben Roberts 247 ranking

Roberts was a four-star recruit coming out of East High in Salt Lake City. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he was the No. 380 overall player and the 49th-ranked defensive lineman. He signed with the Ducks over offers from rival Washington, Tennessee, Nebraska, and others.

He is not listed in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

Michigan State transfer portal rankings

MSU lost expected starters Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon to the portal this offseason. The Spartans have added Nebraska transfer Ru'Quan Buckley and Old Dominion defensive tackle Jalen Satchell to the group, so far. Michigan State is up to 21 transfer commits in the 2024 transfer portal class, which ranks No. 12 nationally, as former Oregon State head coach Smith enters his first year with the Spartans.

