Bemidji notches first win, splits Thief River Falls triangular

Apr. 19—THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Bemidji High School softball team is in the win column.

The Lumberjacks throttled Detroit Lakes 18-1 on Thursday in the first game at the Thief River Falls triangular. BHS lost to the host school 7-4 to finish the day.

Five Jakcs recorded multiple hits against the Lakers — Jordan Pemberton, Sammy Nistler, Aleah Shogren, Olivia Birt and Emilie Jessen. In total, Bemidji tallied 18 hits in the four-inning contest.

Shogren started in the circle and allowed just one hit. She also struck out six batters in the 12 outs she recorded.

Thief River Falls scored in each of the first five innings against the Lumberjacks in the second game. BHS (1-6) was limited to just seven hits — two from Shogren and Birt, who each recorded doubles.

Bemidji 18, Detroit Lakes 0 (F/4)

BHS 935 1 — 18-16-1

DL 000 0 — 0-1-1

WP: Shogren (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Thole (2 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

Thief River Falls 7, Bemidji 4

BHS 000 011 2 — 4-7-2

TRF 311 110 X — 7-15-4

WP: Rogalla (7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 15 H, 7 R, 7ER, 2 BB, 6 K)