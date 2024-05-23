Bemidji claims 10th place at Blackberry Ridge Invite

May 22—SARTELL — The Bemidji High School boys golf team took 10th place in Sartell on Wednesday at Blackberry Ridge.

The Lumberjacks were led by Eli Tuomala and Beckett Grand, who tied for 29th place with rounds of 81. They helped BHS to its team score of 322.

Weston Seitz and Carter Fish each turned in rounds of 85 in a tie for 50th individually. Nick Carlson and Ryan Daman also competed for the Jacks, turning in scores of 90.

Waconia won the meet with a team total of 299. Holy Family Catholic (303) and Sartell (304) rounded out the top three.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Waconia 299; 2-Holy family Catholic 303; 3-Sartell 304; 4-Orono 314; 5-Chanhassen 315; 6-Moorhead 315; 7-Chaska 316; 8-St. Louis Park 325; 9-Albany 330; 10-Bemidji 332.