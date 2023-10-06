Bellator 300 weigh-in results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight, can’t win title from champ Liz Carmouche

SAN DIEGO – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 300 fighter weigh-ins, where a former champ missed weight and now cannot win the title.

Women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) takes on longtime teammate, friend and former titleholder Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA). Carmouche was the first fighter to weigh in and was 124.8. But when Macfarlane came to the scale, she was 127.4. She removed her clothing and was 126.6 with the towel and was given an additional hour to cut weight.

But when she returned at the end of her window, she was 128.2. A Bellator official said her final weight will be 126.6, but she cannot win the title from Carmouche. The fight will go on, and if Carmouche loses, the title will be vacant since Macfarlane can’t win it. In April, Carmouche had a title fight in Honolulu against Deanna Bennett – but Bennett missed weight, and Carmouche was in the same situation.

The event was supposed to have four title fights. Challenger Linton Vassell pulled out of his fight with heavyweight champ Ryan Bader a week out, which took the number down to three. And now the status of the women’s flyweight bout will no longer be for the belt, leaving just two championship bouts on the main card. Women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) meets Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) in one of them. Each fighter was 144.6 pounds. And lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) puts his belt on the line against ex-champ Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) in the night’s final fight. Nurmagomedov was 154.8 with the use of the towel. Primus was 154.8, as well. .

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel in San Diego. The nearby Pechanga Arena in San Diego hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card with three title fights on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator 300 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.8) – for lightweight title; lightweight grand prix semifinal

Champ Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Cat Zingano (144.6) – for women’s featherweight title

Champ Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126.6)* – for women’s flyweight title

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Jackie Cataline (145.4) vs. Lorrany Santos (145.6)

Dmytrii Hrytsenko (158.8) vs. Justin Montalvo (158.6) – 160-pound contract weight

Bryce Meredith (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (134.8)

Alberto Garcia (137) vs. Bobby Seronio III (138)

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Sara McMann (145.4)

Sergio Cossio (156) vs. Jesse Roberts (155.8)

Henry Corrales (146) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.6)

Davion Franklin (265) vs. Slim Trabelsi (238.8)

Maciej Rozanski (204.4) vs. Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (178.4) vs. Herman Terrado (178.2) – 180-pound contract weight

Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Grant Neal (183.6)

Jena Bishop (125.4) vs. Ilara Joanne (125.6)

Josh Hokit (246) vs. Spencer Smith (247.8)

