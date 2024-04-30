Belgium goalkeeper Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has won 102 caps for Belgium [Getty Images]

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Euro 2024 following a knee ligament injury despite a potential return for Real Madrid.

Courtois, 31, has missed the entire season and needed another operation on his knee in March when he had a setback.

He might return for Real Madrid before the end of the campaign but Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has ruled him out of Euro 2024 selection.

Courtois, who has 102 caps for Belgium, said in December he would not recover fully to play at the tournament held in Germany this June and July.

"On this topic, everything has already been said. I don't want a tit-for-tat situation," Tedesco told German media on Tuesday.

"We are focusing on players who are in good shape."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said he hopes to have Courtois back for Saturday's La Liga game against Cadiz.