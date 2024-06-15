Belgium Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Belgium head to Euro 2024 this summer hoping to finally come good on the international scene.

The Red Devils secured their place at a third successive European Championship by defeating Austria 3-2 in October, marking a successful start to Domenico Tedesco's reign as manager.

As they aim to reclaim their status as a dominant force in international football, the spotlight will likely be on Kevin De Bruyne. With his exceptional talent and pivotal role in Belgium's setup, the midfielder shoulders a significant amount of pressure to lead his team to success.

Here's 90min's guide for Belgium at Euro 2024.

Belgium Euro 2024 squad selection

Manager Tedesco has revealed the pack of Red Devils he'll be taking to Euro 2024. Similarly to France, Belgium have chosen a formidable 25-man squad, opting against the maximum roster of 26 permitted by UEFA.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne will don the armband of his national team this summer with Eden Hazard now retired. In front of De Bruyne will be Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's all-time top scorer with close to a century of goals.

Having won the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid in the 2023/24 season, Thibaut Courtois would have been a sure choice as goalkeeper. However, the 32-year-old has missed out despite returning to first-team action, leaving Tedesco to choose between Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski or Matz Sels to guard the goal.

Thomas Meunier, Yannick Carrasco, Jan Vertonghen and Axel Witsel will play pivotal roles with their wealth of experience on the international stage in guiding and keeping Premier League stars Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard and Amadou Onana focused.

Belgium are anticipated to coast into the knockouts, with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine posing as their group stage opponents.

Tactics

Belgium went unbeaten in qualifying and are a dark horse to win the whole competition. Although their Golden Generation is firmly behind them, this team still boasts an abundance of talent.

Given Tedesco's consistent use of a back four formation throughout qualifying and the international break in March, he's expected to maintain the same tactical setup.

Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate and Jan Vertonghen will feature in the backline with one more spot up for grabs. Though he impressed against England, Zeno Debast is likely to find himself on the bench with Wout Faes instead partnering Vertonghen.

De Bruyne's place in midfield is secure and he will likely play alongside more defensive minded Premier League aces Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans, allowing De Bruyne to work his magic.

Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard's pace and trickery make them valuable assets on the wings, adding dynamism to the Red Devils' attack. Up front, Romelu Lukaku will be aiming for the Golden Boot.

Fixtures

Belgium can be found in Group E with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine.

The Red Devils have locked horns with Slovakia and Romania before but never faced Ukraine, who boast familiar names in Andriy Lunin, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Belgium's Euro 2024 campaign kicks off against Slovakia in Frankfurt on 17 June. Tedesco's men will go head-to-head with Romania five days later in Cologne before facing Ukraine in Stuttgart on 26 June.

Belgium's Euro 2024 group stage fixtures

Belgium's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Belgium's potential knockout opponents

The Red Devils are expected to finish in pole position in Group E while Romania, who have only won one of their 16 matches in European Championship history, are anticipated to finish bottom.

In that circumstance, Belgium will face a third-placed outfit from either Group A, B, C or D. A potential meeting with the Group D winner or Group F runners-up - Turkey, Georgia or Greece, Portugal or Czechia - in the quarter-finals would come next before a possible semi-final against England.

Germany, Spain or Italy could then be who the Red Devils encounter in Berlin for the silverware.

Key players to watch

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to be Belgium's standout player this summer. De Bruyne has been integral to Man City's success in recent years and, despite being sidelined for some of the Premier League season just gone, placed third for most assists.

He's also among Belgium's top ten goalscorers ever and has represented the nation at five major tournaments, including the last two Euros.

Jeremy Doku, also of Pep Guardiola's City, will also dazzle spectators. The 22-year-old had a fairly strong first season in England's top flight, registering three goals and eight assists.

Doku made his first appearance for Belgium four years ago, playing against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Emerging talents

Johan Bakayoko and Arthur Vermeeren could seize the spotlight this summer if they make the most of their time on the pitch.

Bakayoko, a dynamic 21-year-old winger, possesses qualities reminiscent of Chelsea legend Eden Hazard. He has already tasted success this year, being part of the PSV Eindhoven squad that clinched the Eredivisie title. For Belgium, Bakayoko has registered one goal and two assists.

Vermeeren is a midfielder currently plying his trade at Atletico Madrid. Moving from Royal Antwerp to a side led by the fearsome Diego Simeone, playing time has been hard to come by for the 19-year-old.

Vermeeren has also had limited competitive minutes for Belgium. However, this scarcity of playing time should fuel his determination to make a significant impact whenever he steps onto the field during the upcoming fixtures in Germany.

While Belgium's progression from the group stage seems highly probable as they search for redemption after a disappointing 2022 World Cup, their journey through the knockout stages presents a different challenge.

Despite their offensive prowess and individual brilliance, concerns linger over the Red Devils' defensive stability, which could be laid bare against stronger opponents in the later stages of the tournament.

Injuries or suspensions to certain players could also exacerbate their defensive shortcomings and disrupt their cohesion at the back.

Keeping as much pressure off their defence as possible will be crucial for Belgium's success and their aspirations to lift the trophy.