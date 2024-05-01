Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that there is no need to declare a boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games, and urged Belarusian athletes to "give a good beating" to their rivals in Paris.

Source: TASS, a Russian propaganda news agency

Quote: "This is the choice of the athletes. Of course, we wanted to have an anthem, a flag and so on (Belarusian athletes will perform under a neutral flag – ed.). But I understand the athletes: this is their life. I don't insist on any of the options. But if one has already been selected and is going there in a neutral status, then 'give them a good beating', show that you are a true Belarusian.

Tomorrow we will return to this European, global family. And we will show them what we can do. And let the athletes decide for themselves: if they want to go, let them go and compete, but only compete with dignity so that we can be proud of them," he said.

Throughout the history of its performances at the Olympics, the Belarusian national team has won 105 medals, including 21 of the highest level, another 37 silver and 47 bronze medals.

Athletics proves to be the forte of Belarusians at summer Olympics. In 2000 and 2004, they won three golds in the discus (Ellina Zvereva), 100 metres (Yulia Nestsiarenka) and shot put (Yanina Karolchyk).

Russians refuse to participate in the Olympics under international pressure. This is evidenced by the statements of Russian representatives in fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, rowing, shooting, artistic gymnastics and archery.

