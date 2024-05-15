Beecher, Bruins win game five of second round

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher and the Boston Bruins are still alive in the playoffs.

Facing elimination in game five of the NHL second round, Boston outlasted the Florida Panthers 2-1 Tuesday night on the road. Boston rookie Johnny Beecher played in a total of eight minutes and 22 seconds on the ice and had one shot in the game.

Morgan Geekie scored the first goal of the night for Boston at the 4:49 mark of the first period. Sam Reinhart evened the score at 1-1 in the second period for the Panthers with a goal at 6:23.

And then later in the second, Charlie McAvoy scored what would be the game-winning goal at 10:25 of the the period. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves in the game for Boston including a final second save preserving the win as Florida pulled their goalie.

Boston has now cut the best-of-seven series to a 3-2 lead in favor of Florida. The Bruins look to keep the momentum rolling in game six Friday night in Boston at a time to be determined.

(PHOTO: Boston Bruins)

