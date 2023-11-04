'Bedlam robbery.' Skip Bayless reacts to non-call on 4Q pass to Drake Stoops in OU football loss

In a close fourth quarter during the final Bedlam on the schedule, Oklahoma had a chance to tie and take the lead.

A Dillon Gabriel pass to Drake Stoops in the end zone on third down looked like possible pass interference, but no foul was called. The Sooners opted for a field goal instead, making the score 27-24 in favor of the Oklahoma State with limited time remaining.

Commentator Skip Bayless called the play "Bedlam Robbery" in an all caps post on X, formerly, Twitter.

DRAKE STOOPS JUST GOT TACKLED IN THE END ZONE BEFORE THE BALL ARRIVED AND NO PASS INTERFERENCE. AS OUTRAGEOUS AN UNCALLED PENALTY AS YOU WILL EVER SEE. BEDLAM ROBBERY IN STILLWATER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 4, 2023

What do you think? Should there have been a penalty called on this play? Watch a replay of the moment here:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bedlam rivalry game: Drake Stoops doesn't get pass interference call