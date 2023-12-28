Advertisement

Bedard makes joke about Gretzky's ability to score lacrosse-style goal

NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard received high praise from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky after scoring his lacrosse-style goal. Bedard responds to Gretzky's comments about not being able to score "The Michigan" with a joke

Bedard makes joke about Gretzky's ability to score lacrosse-style goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago