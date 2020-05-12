Becky Lynch announces she is pregnant, will step away from WWE

LISBON , PORTUGAL - 7 November 2019; Becky Lynch, WWE Superstar, WWE, backstage @ Centre Stage during the final day of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

WWE star Becky Lynch announced on “Monday Night Raw” that she is pregnant and will be stepping away from the world of professional wrestling.

Lynch, who had been the Raw women’s champion since last April, opened WWE’s flagship show by relinquishing her championship to Asuka, who had won the “Money in the Bank” ladder match a night earlier.

“Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I’m torn between joy and sadness because I am at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it,” Lynch said before giving a brief history of her time with WWE, which began in 2013.

Midway through the segment, Asuka came to the ring and Lynch revealed that she was forfeiting her championship over to her longtime rival.

“You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I’m so glad that this is happening to you,” Lynch said. “The match last night, it wasn’t what you thought it was. The match last night was actually for the Raw women’s championship. I can’t fight anymore, but you can. You are the champion. You go and be a warrior because I am going to go and be a mother.”

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Following the announcement, an emotional Lynch and Asuka embraced, seemingly breaking character before Lynch departed backstage. Shortly after a commercial break, Lynch was swarmed by fellow WWE stars and congratulated.

Story continues

Lynch and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins became engaged last year and the 33-year-old star described the prospect of starting a family in an interview with People.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch told the magazine exclusively.

Lynch also revealed she was not certain about her returning to a WWE ring in the future.

"I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself," Lynch told the magazine. "So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open."

Lynch’s announcement comes nearly two years after she began one of the most remarkable ascents in recent memory.

The Irish star dramatically overhauled her character in 2018, becoming one of the most popular figures in the industry. Along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Lynch was part of the first-ever all-women’s main event at WrestleMania 35 last spring. Lynch capped the night winning both the Raw and Smackdown women’s championships.

More from Yahoo Sports: