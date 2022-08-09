Bears WR David Moore injured at practice, carted off field.

Bears lose another wide receiver at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears wide receiver core continues to get thinner and thinner. David Moore had to be carted off the field in the middle of practice Tuesday, adding another injury to a position group that is already without Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis.

While needing a cart to get off the field is usually not a good sign, Matt Eberflus did not have an official update on Moore’s status after practice, since Moore still needs to be fully evaluated.

Meanwhile, Pringle and Harry are expected to miss an extended period of time with a quadriceps injury and an ankle injury, respectively. Jones and Pettis are day-to-day, although their specific injuries have not been disclosed.

That leaves Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, Tajae Sharpe, Isaiah Coulter, Kevin Shaa, Nsimba Webster and Chris Finke as the wide receivers actively practicing. Eight players to take reps along three units.

“I was going to ask you, have you played receiver?” Eberflus joked when asked if the Bears needed to start looking for more outside help at the position. “You all are laughing. He's the only one not laughing.

“No, it does make it difficult. You lose men on a 90-man roster and it makes it difficult for the other guys.”

We often hear coaches offer up their “next man up” mentality when injuries happen, and for the most part that mentality makes sense. Injuries are a part of the game, and it’s up to the guys further down the depth chart to step up when called upon. But it may be time for the Bears to start looking at the wide receiver free agent market again, especially if Jones or Pettis aren’t able to return to practice, soon.

