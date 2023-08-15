Bears’ worst defensive players in preseason win vs. Titans, per PFF
The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday to open the 2023 preseason.
The Bears offense got off to a hot start with two consecutive touchdown drives of 50-plus yards — quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore (62 yards) and Fields to running back Khalil Herbert (56 yards). Meanwhile, the defense totaled eight sacks, four turnovers and held the Titans scoreless in the second half.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win. Here are the worst 15 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
34. DT Andrew Billings
Overall grade: 28.1
33. S Kendall Williamson
Overall grade: 31.0
32. LB Jack Sanborn
Overall grade: 36.8
31. LB Buddy Johnson
Overall grade: 37.8
30. LB Kuony Deng
Overall grade: 38.8
29. S Eddie Jackson
Overall grade: 44.1
28. DB Macon Clark
Overall grade: 46.3
27. DT Andrew Brown
Overall grade: 49.1
26. DT Zacch Pickens
Overall grade: 49.4
25. DT Justin Jones
Overall grade: 51.9
24. DT Gervon Dexter Sr.
Overall grade: 52.5
23. DE Rasheem Green
Overall grade: 54.1
22. DT Bravvion Roy
Overall grade: 56.3
21. S Bralen Trahan
Overall grade: 57.2
20. DE D'Anthony Jones
Overall grade: 59.8
