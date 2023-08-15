Bears’ worst defensive players in preseason win vs. Titans, per PFF

The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, on Saturday to open the 2023 preseason.

The Bears offense got off to a hot start with two consecutive touchdown drives of 50-plus yards — quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore (62 yards) and Fields to running back Khalil Herbert (56 yards). Meanwhile, the defense totaled eight sacks, four turnovers and held the Titans scoreless in the second half.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win. Here are the worst 15 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

34. DT Andrew Billings

Overall grade: 28.1

33. S Kendall Williamson

Overall grade: 31.0

32. LB Jack Sanborn

Overall grade: 36.8

31. LB Buddy Johnson

Overall grade: 37.8

30. LB Kuony Deng

Overall grade: 38.8

29. S Eddie Jackson

Overall grade: 44.1

28. DB Macon Clark

Overall grade: 46.3

27. DT Andrew Brown

Overall grade: 49.1

26. DT Zacch Pickens

Overall grade: 49.4

25. DT Justin Jones

Overall grade: 51.9

24. DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

Overall grade: 52.5

23. DE Rasheem Green

Overall grade: 54.1

22. DT Bravvion Roy

Overall grade: 56.3

21. S Bralen Trahan

Overall grade: 57.2

20. DE D'Anthony Jones

Overall grade: 59.8

