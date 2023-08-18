Bears won't play QB Justin Fields in preseason game vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

WESTFIELD, In. -- Justin Fields' week is done.

After what Bears head coach Matt Eberflus called "invaluable" work in joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and Thursday, the Bears announced they wouldn't play the second-year quarterback Saturday in the team's second preseason game.

"He's not playing," Eberflus said Thursday at Grand Park Sports Complex. "He's not playing and selected starters that we have are not playing in the game because of the work we have done here. We decided that last night. That's what we are going with. It's a great opportunity -- I talked to the backups just now, and last night, about the opportunity they have in getting all these reps. It's going to be a great opportunity for those guys."

Eberflus said the Bears' decision only pertains to Saturday's preseason game against the Colts. The Bears have not yet discussed whether or not Fields will play in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

"The joint practices, that's not something that we will always do that, but that's something we did this year, and that's what's best for all football team at this time," Eberflus said of the decision not to play Fields. "We will discuss the third game going forward. We got a bunch of good practices next week against each other heading into that Buffalo week, and we'll decide what's going to happen."

Eberflus called the practice reps vs. the Colts "invaluable" for Fields and the rest of the Bears.

Fields and the Bears' first-team offense had an up-and-down first day against the Colts, including splash plays and multiple interceptions.

Thursday's outing was one to forget.

With right guard Nate Davis in ramp-up mode and center Cody Whitehair leaving practice early with a trainer, the Bears' offensive line struggled to give Fields a consistent pocket to throw from. The results? Fields completed just three passes in the "move the ball" period against the Colts' first-team defense. The Bears' offense also struggled in red zone work.

Fields was perfect for the second straight day in 7-on-7. The second-year quarterback went 8-for-8 with four touchdowns in the passing period Thursday. He went 6-for-6 in 7-on-7 work Wednesday.

