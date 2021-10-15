Bears vs. Packers predictions: Can Chicago pull off another upset in Week 6?

The Chicago Bears (3-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-1) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to take control of first place in the NFC North and for its first win over Green Bay since 2018.

The Bears are riding some momentum following an upset over the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2), where all they played complementary football en route to a win. The defense was dominant, the offense did what they needed to and Cairo Santos came up big on special teams.

But things are always different when it comes to Green Bay, and the Bears seem to find new heartbreaking ways to lose. Although they could be facing the Packers at the right time.

Can Chicago pull off another upset against Green Bay in Week 6? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri: (5-0): Packers 27, Bears 20

There’s nothing more I would like to do than pick the Bears to beat the Packers on Sunday. Even though Chicago has a good chance to do just that, I’m not going to fall into the trap of believing the Bears will actually do it. I know better. And until Chicago proves they can beat Green Bay, I can’t pick them.

With that said, this is a winnable game for the Bears. Last year, Chicago was blown out in both losses to the Packers. But I don’t see that happening this year. This feels more in line with the first two years against Green Bay under Matt Nagy, which have all been one-score games.

Justin Fields gets his introduction to this Bears-Packers rivalry. And as someone used to winning in a rivalry like his during his time at Ohio State against Michigan, he’s not on the winning side…at least right now. While Chicago hasn’t asked Fields to do much in his first three starts, that could certainly change Sunday. After Damien Williams landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears are down to rookie Khalil Herbert and Ryan Nall at running back. If the Packers jump out to a quick lead, this feels like a game where Fields will be asked to win with his arm and playmaking ability against the NFL’s worst red zone defense.

But, as always, this game will come down to how the Bears defense performs against Aaron Rodgers. Sean Desai has done a good job disguising different coverages, and that creativity is going to be key to containing Rodgers. With the NFL’s best pass rush, the Bears are going to need guys like Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson to step up.

I want to pick the Bears, I really do. But until they can actually beat the Packers, I can’t.

Brendan Sugrue (5-0): Packers 23, Bears 21

I just can’t do it. I’ve been hurt too many times in the past and I know better than to pick against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers when the Bears are involved. In last season’s finale, the Bears gave it their best shot and went toe-to-toe with the division winner for much of the first half. But Rodgers always finds a way, proceeding to pick apart a defense that showed more unique looks that game than anytime during the season.

Looking at this year’s group, I know they lead the league in sacks and have played extremely well over their last few games. But there are still gaps in the secondary and I’m not looking forward to Rodgers and Davante Adams finding them. If the Bears have any chance to win, it falls on the shoulders of Justin Fields.

The rookie looked unflappable in last week’s win and even in this week’s press conference. He’s locked in and isn’t afraid of the challenge, despite knowing the Bears have had their heads kicked in during this rivalry for over a decade. I think he has a very good game yet again but falls just short in getting the win. There are no moral victories, but this game will have fans believing Fields is on his way to running the division. His time is coming.

Ryan Fedrau (2-3): Packers 27, Bears 13

I find it hard to believe the Bears will beat the Packers on Sunday. It hasn’t happened since 2018 AND Green Bay annihilated Chicago’s defense twice last season.

There’s a chance this game will be closer than the double digit losses the Bears suffered last season, but it’s not something to count on. Aaron Rodgers is in the right frame of mind and Chicago’s passing offense isn’t up to speed with their defense.

Anything can happen, that’s why they play the games. It’s just hard to believe Chicago pulls this one out.

Nate Atkins (0-1): Bears 21, Packers 19

I know Justin Fields wants to reverse the rivalry, and he beat Michigan plenty at Ohio State. But the Bears aren’t the Buckeyes. Since 2011, the Bears are 3-19 versus the Packers, and they’re 1-10 at home during that stretch. Since 2003, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 15-2 versus Michigan.

The Bears are banged up on the offensive line, and to make matters worse, they’ll be depending on a third-string, sixth-round rookie running back in Khalil Herbert to lead the rushing attack.

On a positive note, the Green Bay Packers have the worst red-zone defense in the NFL. The team is allowing an unbelievably bad 100% conversion rate and will be without star cornerback Jaire Alexander and star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith. It would seem that there’s no better chance to beat Green Bay than this week.

But then again, there’s that guy, number 12 — the guy whose family doesn’t invite him to Thanksgiving, the guy always telling people to R-E-L-A-X, you know the guy. He’s terrific. And he’s throwing the ball to a well-liked guy, except in Cincinnati, where he had 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown last week. Oh, and he’s leading the NFL in receiving yards too.

The Bears trail in the all-time series 101-95-6, but I’ll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I pick the Packers.

