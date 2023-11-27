Bears-Vikings inactives: With D'Onta Foreman out, Khalil Herbert will carry big load originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Khalil Herbert looked rusty in his return to action last Sunday in Detroit. The Bears' lead back rushed for just 35 yards on 16 carries (2.2 yards per carry) in the 31-26 loss to the Lions.

The Bears planned to go with a relatively even split between Herbert and D'Onta Foreman, with rookie Roschon Johnson getting a handful of carries to spell the two veterans. But Foreman re-injured his ankle early in Detroit, leading to Herbert getting the bulk of the carries.

That should again be the case Monday in Minnesota after the Bears ruled Foreman OUT for the primetime tilt with the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With Herbert having a week to get his feet back under him, the Bears expect the third-year back to have a little more juice Monday against the Vikings.

"I think it’s always fair to say, especially for a runner," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said of Herbert. "Same thing as we talked about with Justin, when you’re out for so long, just getting your feet back underneath you – you can kind of saw that in that he got better as the game went on. We anticipate him coming out and having a great day.”

The Bears will also be without backup offensive tackle Larry Borom and rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson, who is coming off the best game of his young career, tweaked his ankle during Friday's practice and was ruled OUT on Saturday.

Fellow rookie Terell Smith is expected to start opposite Jaylon Johnson in Stevenson's place.

After two games of being a healthy scratch, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is active for Monday night's game.

Velus Jones is ACTIVE after being down for the last two games pic.twitter.com/FF1OuJXjW5 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) November 27, 2023

The Vikings, meanwhile, will be without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has been on injured reserve since Week 6 with a hamstring injury. The Vikings initially ruled Jefferson as questionable but decided to hold him out past their Week 13 bye to make sure his hamstring is fully healed.

