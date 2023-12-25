Bears turn in another solid performance with win over Cardinals

A Bears team that got off to an ugly start is ending 2023 in impressive fashion.

The Bears beat the Cardinals 27-16 today to run their record to a respectable 6-9. After starting the season 0-4, Chicago has a winning record since then, and the Bears have won four of their last six games. They're not going to make the playoffs this year, but they're looking like they're building toward something in 2024.

Today their running game impressed, with Khalil Herbert carrying 20 times for 112 yards and Justin Fields stopping just short of 100 rushing yards. Fields wasn't great as a passer, and there are still questions about whether he's the quarterback of the future in Chicago, but he's at least making a case that he's the Bears' franchise quarterback and that Chicago doesn't need to draft a quarterback in 2024.

For the Cardinals, who drop to 3-12 on the season, it was another rough outing in a year that has had a lot of them. They have a rebuilding project ahead of them in 2024.

The Bears are still rebuilding too, but their late-season improvement can give their fans hope that they're making real progress toward being contenders again.