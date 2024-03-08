Bears re-sign LS Patrick Scales

Long snapper Patrick Scales has signed on for another season with the Bears.

Scales' agent Kevin Gold confirmed that his client has agreed to a new deal with the NFC North team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that it is a one-year deal with more than $1 million in guaranteed money.

Scales spent time with several teams before making his regular season debut with the Ravens during the 2014 season. He moved on to play five games for the Bears in 2015 and has snapped in every game the team has played since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition to his snapping duties, Scales has been credited with 14 tackles.