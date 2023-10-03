Bears sign CB Christian Matthew amid injury-riddled cornerback room: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed cornerback Christian Matthew to their practice squad, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

CB Christian Matthew, who was released from the Cardinals’ active roster yesterday, is signing with the Bears’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2023

Matthew was recently released from the Arizona Cardinals' active roster. He joins the Bears in a dire time, as the team's cornerback room is desolate from several injuries.

Kyler Gordon, not long ago, was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his broken hand. Jaylon Johnson missed Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury. He has not practice Monday and Tuesday, pointing to signs he likely won't play on Thursday.

Eddie Jackson told ESPN 1000 the plan for him this week is to return for Thursday night's game.

If Matthew isn't pulled up for Thursday's game, expect to see Tyrique Stevenson, Greg Stroman Jr. and Terrell Smith to receive the bulk of the action.

