Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

With the preseason in the books, the final round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

There are a handful of players who have made a case for a roster spot, but unfortunately they won’t all make the cut. After forming the 53-man roster, Chicago will start putting together their practice squad, which should feature some of those names who just missed the cut.

It’s worth noting that players like offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and running back Tarik Cohen must both start the year on the 53-man roster in order to be eligible to return at some point this season, which will be reflected in the roster cuts.

We’re tracking the Bears’ roster cuts as they happen before Tuesday’s deadline:

WR Chris Lacy

AP Photo/Wade Payne

According to Brad Biggs, Chris Lacy will be placed on waivers. Lacy was competing for one of the final two roster spots at wide receiver.

