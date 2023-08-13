Bears roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 1

The Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, where there were plenty of players who stood out — either in a good way or bad way.

The Bears will have to trim the roster from 90 to 53 players. Unlike last year, there is just one cutdown date, following the final preseason game, on Aug. 29.

There were a handful of players who helped their chances of competing for a spot on the 53-man roster with strong preseason outings against the Titans. And there were others who might’ve hurt their chances.

Following Chicago’s Week 1 preseason win, here’s a look at which roster-bubble players helped or hurt their cause.

Helped: DE Terrell Lewis

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Terrell Lewis has been a standout player during training camp, and after Saturday’s preseason win, it feels like he has a legitimate shot to make the roster. Lewis generated consistent pressure off the edge, leading the way with 2.0 sacks against the Titans. He added two tackles, one QB hit and a forced fumble. If Lewis continues his strong play, there’s no reason he won’t make the roster.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. entered his second training camp on the roster bubble. While he’s had a solid training camp — particularly as a return specialist — that wasn’t the case in live action. Jones muffed a punt in the second quarter, which gave the Titans the ball on the Bears’ 25-yard line. It was more of the same from Jones, who muffed several punts as a rookie. At this point, it feels like the clock in winding down on Jones’ time in Chicago.

Helped: DE Trevis Gipson

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was surprised to find Trevis Gipson buried on the unofficial depth chart, and he played with a chip on his shoulder against the Titans. Gipson wreaked havoc on the Titans offensive line, generating consistent pressure on both quarterbacks. Gipson totaled five tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits. It’s clear Gipson is fighting like hell to earn one of those final roster spots, and it’s performances like this that will help his cause.

Hurt: RB Trestan Ebner

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Trestan Ebner already faced an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in a loaded running back room. But the fact that he left the game didn’t help matters. Ebner had three carries for nine yards before exiting the game with an apparent injury. He didn’t return. When you’re on the roster bubble, the best ability is availability, and the hope is Ebner is doing well and will get a chance to fight for a roster spot over these next couple of weeks.

Helped: DE Jalen Harris

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There were plenty of rookie standout performances, but Jalen Harris might’ve been the most impressive. Harris certainly boosted his stock against the Titans, where he totaled 1.5 of the 8.0 total sacks — and he nearly had another at the end of the game. Harris added two tackles and three QB hits. It’ll be difficult for Harris to secure a roster spot in a crowded defensive line room, but he’s definitely a candidate for the practice squad.

Hurt: CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Kindle Vildor’s time in Chicago could be coming to a close. Not only was Vildor last on the unofficial depth chart in an overhauled cornerback group, but he failed to make an impact in Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans. On a day where Tyrique Stevenson, Jaylon Jones and Michael Ojemudia made splash plays, Vildor totaled just one tackle. Unlike his counterpart Trevis Gipson, also facing the chopping block, Vildor didn’t have an inspiring outing.

Helped: S A.J. Thomas

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Thomas saw plenty of action against the Titans, where he made a strong case for that final safety roster spot.After Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt to put the Titans on Chicago’s 25-yard line, Thomas bailed the team out with an interception of quarterback Malik Willis in the end zone on the first play of the drive. Outside of Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker and Elijah Hicks, there’s a roster spot up for grabs. And Thomas is off to a solid start this preseason.

Helped: S Bralen Trahan

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Undrafted rookie safety Bralen Trahan made an early name for himself during training camp when he had a two-interception practice. That translated over into the preseason, where Trahan continued his ballhawking ways en route to a Bears victory. With the Titans driving for a potential game-winning touchdown, Trahan came away with the game-clinching interception of Will Levis. He added four total tackles and one pass breakup on the day.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire