Bears rookies, quarterbacks report to training camp today

It’s been a long summer, but the wait is finally over as the Chicago Bears kick off training camp.

Bears rookies, quarterbacks and injured players report to the team’s 2021 training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest beginning Saturday. The veterans will report Tuesday, which is also when Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy will meet with the media beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT.

The Bears will practice for the first time on Wednesday, which is closed to the public. Chicago’s first open practice will be on Thursday, which is open to a limited number of fans who won tickets in a lottery. (See the full schedule here)

One of the most anticipated positional battles will be at the quarterback position between veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. While Dalton has already been named the starter for Week 1, things can change between now and the start of the regular season. If Fields puts together an impressive training camp and preseason, he might be able to sway Nagy.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this rookie draft class, which received rave reviews following the draft. The selection of Fields was a big reason why, but the Bears also added their left tackle of the future in Teven Jenkins in the second round while also drafting some potential steals in the fifth round and later in offensive tackle Larry Borom, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

Chicago also has several injured players returning to the team this year, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson, running back Tarik Cohen, offensive guard James Daniels and Newsome, who broke his collarbone during the offseason program.

