Bears release Trevis Gipson, fail to execute trade

The Chicago Bears finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday, notably cutting veteran defensive end Trevis Gipson along the way.

Gipson, 26, was given permission from the Bears to search for one, according to reports during the Bears' final preseason game. However, the defensive end wrote via Twitter (X) that he never requested a trade.

Lastly. I never requested a trade. — Trev🎚 (@trevisgipson) August 29, 2023

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears attempted to cultivate a trade for Gipson, but couldn't make a deal happen. Gipson has recorded 10 sacks over the past two seasons, proving himself a valuable piece of any defensive line.

Following the news of his release, Gipson wrote a goodbye to Bears fans on Twitter (X).

"Bears Nation, I have been released and now looking forward to my next step! I appreciate all the love and support/memories!! Thank you to the fullest! Much love to the city of Chicago and you'll forever have a spot in my heart! 🧡💙"

