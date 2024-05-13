Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph explains how Caleb Williams’ head start has paid off

The Chicago Bears are hoping that Caleb Williams is committed to being the best version of himself for the team. Everybody knows that the team isn’t going anywhere unless he turns out to be the star they believe he is. That’s a lot of pressure, but he is a good enough player to make sure he is productive.

So far, it sounds like Williams’ dedication is already there. He showed up to Bears rookie minicamp with the knowledge that nobody expected him to have the way that he did. Williams quickly got into learning the fundamentals of Chicago’s offensive scheme with a head start.

Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph talked about how Williams learning the cadences, drops and verbiage of the offense has helped him get off to a head start in his rookie season.

“Coming into this minicamp, he was light years ahead of the information that he already had,” Joseph said, via Courtney Cronin.

Williams looks to be a fresh air compared to past quarterbacks, and his level of commitment has been impressive. The fact that he knows some of this stuff already is going to serve him well.

When Chicago starts to get it going with guys like Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, among others, they are going to click well because of the work that Williams is putting in. If he can call and operate an offense at a high level early as a rookie, it should lead to more wins and success.

