Bears prez Kevin Warren on Matt Eberflus: We'll take a big picture look at everything after season

The Bears will end their season against the Packers on Sunday and they aren't talking about any of their plans for the offseason before that game is in the books.

That was the message from team president Kevin Warren on Friday. The Bears are going to finish with a losing record regardless of their Week 18 result, but they've won four of their last five to provide hope that the team is on the right track with head coach Matt Eberflus at the helm.

Warren declined to discuss Eberflus' future or any other specifics on Friday and said the team will be evaluating everything in the near future.

“You know, as we’ve said all along, we just continually will stay focused on finishing the season strong take a big picture — methodical — look at everything," Warren said, via Mark Grote of WSCR. "I’m looking forward to going to Green Bay tomorrow.”

Quarterback Justin Fields' future will be another big question for the Bears to ponder as they move toward the 2024 season with the first overall pick in their pocket.