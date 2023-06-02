Which new Bears player will have the biggest impact in 2023?

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Chicago Bears, who turned the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and more than $100 million in salary cap space into an overhauled roster.

The Bears have a number of new faces on the roster this year, including wide receiver DJ Moore, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Nate Davis. The hope is they all have significant impacts in their first year in Chicago. But who will stand above the rest?

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on which new addition will have the biggest impact in 2023. While there’s one very obvious choice, there are some other notable names brought to the table.

Alyssa Barbieri: WR DJ Moore

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Moore is the obvious answer here, but when it comes to the success of third-year quarterback Justin Fields in 2023, it’s easy to see why. Moore gives Fields a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver who should help take the league’s worst passing attack and improve it exponentially. Moore has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name, made even more impressive given he’s had subpar quarterback play during his entire career. The Bears are hoping the duo of Fields and Moore helps take the offense to new heights. Not only will Moore help Fields, but his presence should make things easier on Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, who should be able to thrive with the focus on Moore.

Brendan Sugrue: WR DJ Moore

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

As much as I want to avoid the obvious answer, I can’t because D.J. Moore is going to bring an element to this offense that was sorely lacking the last few years. With all due respect to the likes of Allen Robinson and Alshon Jeffery, Moore is the best receiver the Bears have had since Brandon Marshall. He’s talented, dependable, durable, and just what Justin Fields needs to become a franchise quarterback. Moore provides a massive upgrade to the entire passing attack, allowing players like Chase Claypool and Darnell to draw more favorable coverages. His impact will go beyond the stat sheet and will help the Bears offense improve across the board.

Ryan Fedrau: WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DJ Moore has to be the biggest upgrade for the Bears this offseason. He is the missing piece that Justin Fields needs to make that jump as a passer. Now that he has Moore, there is no excuse for this offense to not excel in both the air and on the ground. With Moore being the lockdown target, it will give Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool more opportunities against the secondary defenders, making things easier for those two. This group looks very good on paper – it’s time for them to show it on the field.

Nate Atkins: TE Robert Tonyan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Tonyan is one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL. Additionally, he has experience with the Bears’ offensive system and should be able to contribute immediately. The veteran tight end could also become a red zone threat which would be great for Chicago’s offense. After his 11-touchdown season, he suffered an ACL injury, and two years later, he should be back at full strength.

Jarrett Bailey: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DJ Moore is the correct answer (don’t worry, DJ, I acknowledge you). For the sake of difference, though, I’ll show some love to Edmunds and the middle of the defense. He’s finished every year of his career with north of 100 tackles and has a nose for the football. His ability in coverage is also a huge gain for the Bears, as he posted a 90.0 PFF coverage grade in 2022.

