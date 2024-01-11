Bears to play regular-season game in London during 2024 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be heading across the pond in 2024.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Bears will be one of the designated teams to play in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in next season.

"Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion. And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. “This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game. We are excited to join the many NFL teams who are expanding internationally to play a game in London during our 2024 season."

The Bears haven’t played in London since 2019 when they lost to the then-Oakland Raiders. This will be the Bears’ fourth trip as a franchise to London.

“The Chicago Bears are a special team and a storied franchise. When I became part of the Chicago Bears family in April of 2023, I was focused on building a championship team on the field and in the community while also building a world-class stadium for our incredible fans," Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful to the NFL and the Halas- McCaskey family for the opportunity to fortify the excellence, championship mindset and traditions of the Chicago Bears on an international platform while growing the game of American Football in the United Kingdom."

The Bears are slated to have nine homes games next season. Chicago will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and their NFC North rivals at in 2024.

The Jaguars were also announced Thursday as a designated team to host a game in London. The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers will host games in Munich, Germany.

The date, times and, opponents for the international games will be announced in the spring when the NFL releases the full 2024 schedule.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.