Bears place Khalil Herbert, Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve.

Bears have placed Khalil Herbert and Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 13, 2023

Herbert, the team's starting running back, left Thursday's game against the Commanders with an ankle injury. He endured an awkward, backward landing after attempting to catch a check-down pass from Justin Fields.

He later returned to the game, with what appeared to be an entire roll of tape wrapped tightly around the inhibited ankle. After a few snaps back in the game, he left after re-aggravating the injury.

St. Brown also left the same game with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week and was officially ruled out for Sunday's game before he was placed on injured reserve. Usually a rare sight in games, St. Brown has taken over snaps for the recently traded Chase Claypool at wide receiver.

Others who are out --- but not on injured reserve --- for Sunday's game include Travis Homer, Eddie Jackson, Roschon Johnson and Terrell Smith.

Both Herbert and St. Brown will be eligible to return in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.