Bears' Matt Nagy: Report that he's been told he'll be fired 'is not accurate'

"Fire Nagy" has become a rallying cry in the Chicagoland area of late, with the Chicago Bears having lost five straight games.

But if head coach Matt Nagy's job is indeed on the line heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, he sure isn't saying much about his immediate future.

A report from Patch.com — written by a former Chicago Sun-Times writer — indicated that Nagy's final game would be Thursday and that he already has been told he'll be let go.

Nagy quashed the report.

"That is not accurate," Nagy said during his regularly scheduled Tuesday media availability. "I have great. communication with ownership, with George (McCaskey) and Ted (Phillips) and Ryan (Pace), and I have not had any discussions (on that)."

Nagy said he had no discussions with anyone in management and that was by design based on the schedule they've previously worked out.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is disappointed during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

"Our focus right now is on these players and Detroit," Nagy said. "That's my job as a coach and a leader."

The heat has cranked up significantly on Nagy, who entered the season with pressure to win now. He hasn't, at least not since the team's 3-2 start. Justin Fields has been up and down as a rookie starter, and now he's out of Thursday's game with injury.

Nagy's overall record with the Bears remains respectable at 31-27, and he's led the team to playoff appearances in two of his three full seasons. Nagy was the league's Coach of the Year in 2018. That's his best defense for keeping the job.

But the team has been in a steady decline since Nagy's 12-4 record in Year 1. Since the playoff loss to the Eagles that year, the Bears' record under Nagy has been 19-23 in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason.

First, a "Fire Nagy" chant broke out immediately following the Bears' late breakdown in the home loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Then a similar one came down at the Chicago Bulls' game on Monday.

And get this: Neither was the first "Fire Nagy" chant of the weekend. Nagy was attending his son's high-school playoff football game on Saturday, and the opposing team's fans got that ball rolling.

The "parent" was Bears coach Matt Nagy, whose son plays for Lake Forest



(This is also where I live now. Go Trojans.) https://t.co/CZ9TYya3tK — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 23, 2021

"When I am in the role I am in, you have to be able to understand where people are coming from and how they react or don't react," Nagy said. "I was there to watch my son play. I was there as a dad."

Asked if he hoped to receive clarity from Bears management on his status, Nagy gave a vague answer, essentially sidestepping the question.

"I've been very honest throughout the years," Nagy said, "and you have to understand that as a leader or a head coach ... you have to focus on doing everything you can to win."

The Bears have not commented as an organization on the report.