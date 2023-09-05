Bears list Nathan Peterman as backup quarterback

The Bears have settled on a backup quarterback for the start of the regular season.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said last week that the team had not decided whether veteran Nathan Peterman or undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent would back up Justin Fields against the Packers. Bagent played well in the preseason and the Bears cut both Peterman and P.J. Walker on their way to setting their first 53-man roster, but re-signed Peterman after making other roster moves.

The Bears opted for experience in the No. 2 role. The team released its depth chart for this week on Tuesday and it shows Peterman behind Fields with Bagent in the No. 3 role.

If all goes according to the Bears' plans, the choice won't wind up mattering because both men will be strictly observers against Green Bay and for the rest of the season.